Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.56) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($46.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.39 ($0.42) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €37.97 ($40.83). The company had a trading volume of 216,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.