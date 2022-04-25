Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.56) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($46.24).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.39 ($0.42) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €37.97 ($40.83). The company had a trading volume of 216,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.