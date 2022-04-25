Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $145.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.
CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.41.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $137.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
