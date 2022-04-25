Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $145.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $137.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

