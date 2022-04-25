Royal Bank of Canada Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $267.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.45.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $210.64 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $196.22 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

