Royal Bank of Canada Lowers EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Price Target to C$6.00

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVGIF traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 3.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares.

About EverGen Infrastructure (Get Rating)

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It owns and operates the NZWA project, a food, green, and agricultural waste commercial composting facility located in Abbotsford; SSS project, an organic waste commercial composting facility located in Pemberton; and FVB project, a biogas production facility located in Abbotsford of British Columbia.

