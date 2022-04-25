Royal Bank of Canada Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $97.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.12.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

