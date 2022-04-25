Royal Bank of Canada Trims PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price to $130.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $99.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

