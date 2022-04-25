Royal Bank of Canada Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,113.88.

SHOP stock opened at $459.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,077.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $454.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,341,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

