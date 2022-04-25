Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling Sells 404 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60.

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$131.18. 2,000,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,890. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.06 and a twelve month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.44.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

