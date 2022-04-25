RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.74 ($65.31) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.25 ($64.78).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($64.34) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($81.74).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

