RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RGLXY stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.