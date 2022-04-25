Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.