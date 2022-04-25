Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.
RYAAY opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $127.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
