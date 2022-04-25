Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RHP opened at $94.69 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 273,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

