Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Thomas John Obradovich Sells 83,333 Shares

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Thomas John Obradovich sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$26,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,540,053.44.

Shares of SAE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.30. 437,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 76.86 and a quick ratio of 74.63. Sable Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$83.01 million and a PE ratio of 37.50.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

