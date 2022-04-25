Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Thomas John Obradovich Sells 83,333 Shares

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Thomas John Obradovich sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$26,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,540,053.44.
Shares of SAE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.30. 437,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 76.86 and a quick ratio of 74.63. Sable Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$83.01 million and a PE ratio of 37.50.
