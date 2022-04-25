Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $207.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.49. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Saia by 27.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

