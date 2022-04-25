salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $223.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $281.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.25.

CRM opened at $171.43 on Monday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.10 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average of $241.30.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,715 shares of company stock worth $33,673,096. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

