Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.77. 16,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,413. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

