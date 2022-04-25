Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.42 ($40.23).

SZG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of SZG opened at €42.12 ($45.29) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a one year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

