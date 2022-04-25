Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to Market Perform

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.