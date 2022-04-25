Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates CHF 430 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 430 price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 458 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 397.08.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.