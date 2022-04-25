SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($145.16) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.40 ($146.67).

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €1.99 ($2.14) during trading on Monday, reaching €97.57 ($104.91). The company had a trading volume of 5,263,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52 week low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The stock has a market cap of $115.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.63.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

