Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will report $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.55 million and the highest is $62.27 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $249.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.42 million to $253.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $260.06 million, with estimates ranging from $251.17 million to $268.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Saul Centers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.30%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

