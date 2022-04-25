SBA Communications Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.19. The company had a trading volume of 48,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.02 and a 200 day moving average of $340.68. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.43.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.