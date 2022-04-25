SBA Communications (SBAC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC):

4/19/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $373.00 to $378.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $393.00.

4/7/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $376.00 to $373.00.

3/11/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SBA Communications stock traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.75. 11,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.68. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

