Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 245 at Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 256 to CHF 245 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schindler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.75. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. Schindler has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.01.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

