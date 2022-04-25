Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 74,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 73.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 112,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.73. 366,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,256,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

