Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,256,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.