Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Schlumberger stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.69. 23,970,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,562,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 80,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

