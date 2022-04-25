Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

