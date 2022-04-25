Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($161.29) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($221.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €163.82 ($176.15).

Shares of SU stock traded down €5.02 ($5.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €142.32 ($153.03). The stock had a trading volume of 950,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €144.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.20.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

