Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.86.

SAIC opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

