Scott A. Cordes Buys 400 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 400 shares of CHS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $10,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. CHS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

