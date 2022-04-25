Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.23. 160,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,388,905. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.92. SEA has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

