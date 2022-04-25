SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEA in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $87.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.92. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

