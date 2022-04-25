SEA (SE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

4/25/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

4/20/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

4/13/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

4/10/2022 – SEA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – SEA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

3/31/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

3/22/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

3/21/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $265.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00.

3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $250.00.

3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $241.00 to $221.00.

2/28/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $295.00.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

