Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

