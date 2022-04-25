Seaport Res Ptn Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2023 earnings at $19.01 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 58.84%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

AutoNation stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,455,601.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,280,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,840,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $21,649,689. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

