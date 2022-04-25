Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

