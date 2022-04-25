Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

ALGT opened at $165.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average is $174.51. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $245.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.