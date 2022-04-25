Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $47.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $39.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors' Q4 2022 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of LAD opened at $289.32 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.00 and a 200-day moving average of $308.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

