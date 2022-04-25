SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

