SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
