Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE stock opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.91. Seeing Machines has a one year low of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 12.34 ($0.16). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.37.

In other news, insider John Murray bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,214.94).

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

