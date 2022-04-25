SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

