Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $83.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1,077.2% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.