Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.
NYSE SRE traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $165.38. 2,995,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 800,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,562,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.