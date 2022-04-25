Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of SEMR opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

