Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

