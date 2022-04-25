SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Head-To-Head Review

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62%

This table compares SeqLL and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 68.49 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 6.68 -$42.94 million ($4.52) -2.16

SeqLL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SeqLL and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

SeqLL currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.93%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given SeqLL’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeqLL beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response. The company also provides PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen, or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. In addition, it offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform designed to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

