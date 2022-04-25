ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $613.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $692.00 to $613.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $678.60.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $471.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.58. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.