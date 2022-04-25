ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.60.

Shares of NOW opened at $471.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.58.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,290,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

