SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Increased to €10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SES from €8.10 ($8.71) to €7.30 ($7.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of SGBAF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. SES has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

